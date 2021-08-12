Flood Advisory issued for Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guadalupe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico South Central San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 740 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly towards the south. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Conchas Lake State Park and Conchas Dam.