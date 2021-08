Managing MySQL databases in the cloud is no easy chore, according to Steve Zivanic, vice president of database and autonomous services at Oracle. Using Amazon Web Services as an example, Zivanic said that typically, if a company needs a database for transactional data, it will use AWS Aurora. For analytics, it will use Redshift, and to move data between the two, the company will need to leverage AWS Glue or Kinesis Data Firehose. At a time when the amount of data being generated is growing exponentially and organizations are trying to draw as much useful business information from it as quickly as possible, that’s a lot of time moving the data from one database to another.