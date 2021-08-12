Cancel
New hunting, fishing licenses on sale Sunday

By Matt Williams
Beaumont Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s just about time for Texas sportsmen to pay to play for another year. New hunting/fishing licenses, stamp endorsements and Annual Public Hunting Permits valid for fiscal year 2021-22 go on sale Aug. 15. Most current licenses expire at midnight on Aug. 31. The only exceptions are temporary licenses, special “year-from-purchase” fishing licenses and Lake Texoma fishing licenses, which have different expiration dates.

