New hunting, fishing licenses on sale Sunday

Do you enjoy hunting or fishing? It's the time of year to get a new license with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The TPWD is reminding hunters and anglers that current year Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except the Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package) will expire at the end of August. New licenses for the 2021-22 season go on sale this Sunday, August 15. And they have a great incentive to go ahead and get your license now.