HIGHWAY 79 CORRIDOR AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HOLMES COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS. The Highway 79 Corridor Authority Board of Directors, Washington County Board of County Commissioners, Holmes County Board of County Commissioners, and the City of Bonifay City Council jointly announce a Joint Public Meeting of the above-described governing bodies to discuss matters and issues related to the funding and operation of the Highway 79 Corridor Authority and consider such other business as may come before the above-described governing bodies at such meeting. The meeting will be held on September 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. CST at the following location: