NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now available at all New York City-run vaccination sites for eligible participants. The city health department says all those in need of a third dose should make an appointment as soon as possible to receive the same brand as their first two shots. Booster shots are currently only recommended for those with compromised immune systems and other vulnerabilities. Click here for more information and how to sign up. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here