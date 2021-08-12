What We Learned From the Fire’s Last Week

New England Patriots 22, Washington Football Team 13. 1) After going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft, kicker Quinn Nordin said he started looking for jobs on LinkedIn. He might be earning himself a pretty good one with the Patriots. Nordin connected on three field goals in Thursday's preseason opener against the Washington Football Team, including a 50-yarder. It's the latest of several good days from the Michigan product this preseason. He's now reportedly made all 17 of his FG attempts at Gillette Stadium over the past week, though he missed a late PAT versus WFT. Veteran Nick Folk is coming off one of the better seasons of his long career. But he hasn't been participating in training camp for undisclosed reasons. Nordin is giving New England reason to reconsider its starting PK job.