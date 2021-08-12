Gunpowder Elementary outdoor stage, Perry Hall High field netting projects approved

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Privately funded capital projects for Gunpowder Elementary School and Perry Hall High School have been approved, BCPS Board Member Julie Henn announced on Wednesday.

Gunpowder Elementary Outdoor Stage

The Gunpowder Elementary PTA is donating the cost of the installation, materials, labor, fees, and overhead associated with building the stage area of the newly revitalized playground at Gunpowder Elementary. The new stage area will be dedicated as part of the Officer Caprio Playground Project project.

Parents of the PTA at Gunpowder Elementary School began The Officer Playground Project in November 2019.

Perry Hall High School Field Netting

The Perry Hall High School Athletic Boosters are donating the cost to cover the installation of ball-stop netting on the stadium field. Perry Hall High School officially opened in 1967. The sport stadium is located directly behind the school.

The ball-stop netting will allow several teams to practice in the stadium facility at the same time. In addition, this safety netting will also protect against potential injuries.

Additional information can be found in the graphics below.