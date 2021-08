CISA is enlisting tech giants to help it combat cyber threats. Microsoft is one of the companies being brought in to fight for its country. The private and public sectors are about to rub shoulders again. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is forming a Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) to "[...] bring people together in peacetime, so that we can plan for how we're going to respond in wartime," according to Jen Easterly, the director of CISA (via The Wall Street Journal).