Colorado State

Law enforcement encourages residents to drive safely through school zones

westernslopenow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo — It’s a busy time of the year, and ensuring kids get to school safely is a top priority for everyone. An alarming new report released by Colorado State Patrol shows crashes are three times more likely in school zones during drop-off and pick-up. Joshua Lewis, with Colorado State Patrol, says “it’s the same causal factors we’ve been dealing with, it’s still the speed. It’s still the distracted driving. Ultimately, we’re trying to get people to realize it’s ok to take a little more time and have some patience, especially in and around school zones.”

