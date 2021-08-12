Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holyoke, MA

Homework House retirement celebration honors Sisters of St. Joseph

By School Authority
westernmassnews.com
 6 days ago

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Homework House in Holyoke hosted a retirement celebration to honor four women who have contributed to its success. Jane Morrissey, Maureen Broughan, Margaret Kenney and Kathy Imbruno are all Sisters of Saint Joseph and have had long careers dedicated to educating at schools in Holyoke and Elms College. Homework House is a free program founded by sisters Jane Morrissey and Maureen Broughan in 2007. It started with 20 children and 15 tutors and has been growing ever since.

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Education
Holyoke, MA
Society
Holyoke, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Holyoke, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Party#Wggb Wshm#Elms College#Homework House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy