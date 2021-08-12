Homework House retirement celebration honors Sisters of St. Joseph

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Homework House in Holyoke hosted a retirement celebration to honor four women who have contributed to its success. Jane Morrissey, Maureen Broughan, Margaret Kenney and Kathy Imbruno are all Sisters of Saint Joseph and have had long careers dedicated to educating at schools in Holyoke and Elms College. Homework House is a free program founded by sisters Jane Morrissey and Maureen Broughan in 2007. It started with 20 children and 15 tutors and has been growing ever since.