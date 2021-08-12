SPORTS IN A MINUTE: Oppenheim needs big week

Andover’s Rob Oppenheim needs to have a really good week beginning tomorrow in the Wyndham Championships in Greensboro, N.C.. It is the final tourney of the PGA Tour’s regular season and he is currently No. 162 in the FedEx Cup points standings. He needs to be in the top 150 to earn his “conditional” PGA Tour card for 2022, which means entrance into certain events, and in the top 125 to earn full tour status next year and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs.