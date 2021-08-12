Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Andover, MA

SPORTS IN A MINUTE: Oppenheim needs big week

By Bill Burt
The Eagle-Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndover’s Rob Oppenheim needs to have a really good week beginning tomorrow in the Wyndham Championships in Greensboro, N.C.. It is the final tourney of the PGA Tour’s regular season and he is currently No. 162 in the FedEx Cup points standings. He needs to be in the top 150 to earn his “conditional” PGA Tour card for 2022, which means entrance into certain events, and in the top 125 to earn full tour status next year and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

www.eagletribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampden, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Andover, MA
Sports
City
North Andover, MA
North Andover, MA
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
City
Andover, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Bradford, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
City
Methuen, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Glavine
Person
Tom Glavine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Basketball#Philadelphia 76ers#The Pga Tour#Pga Tour#Greathorse Golf Course#The Cape Cod League#Yarmouth Dennis#Vanderbilt#Commodores#Sec#The Dallas Mavericks#The Utah Jazz#St Theresa Church#Northeastern University#Necc#Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy