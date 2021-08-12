Cancel
For The Lakers, Signing Isaiah Thomas Would Be A Mistake For These 5 Reasons

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly "weighed" the idea of signing free agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Per Marc Stein, via Substack: The Los Angeles Lakers still have a few roster spots open and have weighed using one of them to sign former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, league sources say. The addition of Thomas is far from assured, sources stressed, but the Lakers are looking for additional backcourt punch as well as wing depth as they decide how to supplement the 12 veteran players they ha...

NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
Posted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Isaiah Thomas’ comeback bid amid Lakers free agency rumors

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is in full support of Isaiah Thomas, who is attempting an NBA comeback after being in and out of the league for the past four years. Thomas has struggled to find a consistent home since being traded by the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. Since then, he has played for the Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, and New Orleans Pelicans—albeit sparingly.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Could Be The Next Player To Join The Lakers

Kevin Love could be living his last days as a Cleveland Cavalier. The talented big man can still be a valuable piece for a contender team. The Cavs are entering a rebuilding process, and Love doesn't fit their plans. Given his hefty contract, it's likely that the Cavs buy out...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

With Dennis Schroder on board, Isaiah Thomas must be next for Celtics

The job is almost done for Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens after signing Dennis Schroder for the $5.9 million taxpayer MLE last night. Entering free agency with a need at the 1 after dumping Kemba Walker’s contract on the Oklahoma City Thunder, Stevens got the best value possible on a 27-year-old point guard two seasons removed from averaging 19 points, four assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game on a 47/38/84 shooting slash.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Former Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas goes full Kobe Bryant mode with wild 81-point game

Isaiah Thomas has always been inspired by the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Thomas wears Kobe’s signature shoes and his attitude of not giving up certainly embodies that of Kobe’s. In Jamal Crawford’s The Crawsover Pro-Am league over the weekend, Thomas dropped an 81-point game as he looked unstoppable with shots falling after […] The post Former Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas goes full Kobe Bryant mode with wild 81-point game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBACBS Sports

LOOK: Isaiah Thomas scores 81 points at Crawsover Pro-Am game

Veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas is proving that he can still score at will. On Sunday, the former Boston Celtics star scored 81 points in a Crawsover Pro-Am game in Seattle. Thomas had scored 40 points in the first half, which is something that he never did at the NBA level.
NBAPosted by
NESN

Should Celtics Take Note Of Isaiah Thomas’ Pro-Am Performance?

Why Bart Scott Thinks Cam Newton's Nickname For Mac Jones Is 'Disrespectful'. Former Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas had his “Mamba mentality” on full display Sunday while playing in the Crawsover Pro-Am in Seattle. The two-time All-Star scored a symbolic 81 points, a number that replicates the late Kobe...
NBAESPN

Isaiah Thomas' 81-point audition awes Pro-Am

Free-agent guard Isaiah Thomas remains an impressive shot-maker despite being four years removed from his All-NBA days. The two-time All-Star scored 81 points in the Crawsover Pro-Am in Seattle on Sunday. His point total, of course, matches the second-highest single-game mark in NBA history set by the late, great Kobe Bryant in 2006.

