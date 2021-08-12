For The Lakers, Signing Isaiah Thomas Would Be A Mistake For These 5 Reasons

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly "weighed" the idea of signing free agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Per Marc Stein, via Substack: The Los Angeles Lakers still have a few roster spots open and have weighed using one of them to sign former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, league sources say. The addition of Thomas is far from assured, sources stressed, but the Lakers are looking for additional backcourt punch as well as wing depth as they decide how to supplement the 12 veteran players they ha...