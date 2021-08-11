Wisconsin's New State Parks Director Wants to Add GPS Mapping and WiFi to State Owned Properties

(Bill Wise, WRN) Wisconsin's new state Parks Director Steven Schmelzer wants to add G-P-S mapping on all state-owned properties, and expanded WiFi service. Schmelzer says he wants to improve the experience for people visiting Wisconsin state parks. He’s taking over at a time people are using the parks at record rates. There have been more than nine-and-a-half million visits this year alone, an 18 percent increase over 2020.