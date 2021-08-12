Cancel
Energy Industry

Energy commission encourages but doesn't require new homes have only electric appliances

By JOHN COX jcox@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew standards adopted Wednesday by the California Energy Commission will likely require that all new commercial buildings, including high-rise apartments, be outfitted with photovoltaic solar panels and large batteries. But despite pleas from environmental groups, they do not go as far as mandating that all new single-family homes go fully electric to the exclusion of natural gas-powered heating and cooking.

