First they took the ride of a lifetime. Then they had the time of their lives while making history. The Boston Renegades recently won their third straight Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) championship, toppling the Minnesota Vixen, 42-26, in the championship game in Canton, Ohio. The squad, which features Erin Truex and Odessa O’Neil of Salem, went unbeaten during the regular season, dominating their foes every step of the way, and capped off another memorable campaign with the title triumph. They became the first team in league annals to win three consecutive crowns.