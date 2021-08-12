Cancel
GRAINS-Wheat nearly flat ahead of USDA global supplies and demand report

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

CANBERRA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were nearly flat on Thursday, as traders awaited a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report later in the session, which will set market direction. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.1% to $7.26-1/4...

www.agriculture.com

Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil prices tumble on US/China data

Oil prices tumbled on Friday after weaker consumer confidence data, tracing another leg lower in Asia after China’s data rose by far less than expected, triggering fears that its recovery is slowing. Virus fears also appear to be weighing on Asian sentiment in general, with markets casting a wary eye towards the evolution of the situation in China, particularly partial port closures.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat seen down 10-14 cents; corn down 1-3 cents; soy up 2-6 cents

CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 10-14 cents * Profit-taking hits wheat after global supply concerns on Friday pushed the most-active contract to an 8-1/2-year high, traders said. * Germany's farm cooperatives association estimated the country's crop at 22.39 million tonnes, down 1.8% from July but up 1.3% from last year. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 13-1/2 cents lower at $7.47 per bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 11-3/4 cents at $7.24-3/4 per bushel. MGEX September spring wheat dropped 14 cents to $9.28. CORN - Down 1-3 cents * South Dakota corn yield prospects are down from last year and the three-year average, according to the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour. * The four-day tour said Ohio yield prospects are above last year and the three-year average. * The USDA, in a weekly report on Monday, cut its U.S. corn and soybean crop condition ratings while analysts expected no changes. * Weaker oil prices set a negative tone for the corn market, traders said. * CBOT December corn last traded flat at $5.68-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2-6 cents * Soybeans are finding some support from gains in soymeal and weaker-than-expected U.S. crop condition ratings, traders said. * The Pro Farmer crop tour said soybean pod counts in South Dakota are down from last year and the three-year average, after the first day of checks on Monday. * Ohio pod counts are up from last year and the three-year average, according to the tour. * Traders are watching for U.S. soy export demand, after a string of sales. * November soybeans were last up 5-3/4 cents at $13.74 per bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Will Dunham)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy futures rise on U.S. export demand; wheat retreats

CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on steady export demand and uncertainty over the U.S. crop on Tuesday, while profit-taking dragged down wheat futures after a rally, traders said. Corn futures were near unchanged. Gains in soybeans came after the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat tumbles on profit-taking after 8-yr high; corn, soy follow

CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell more than 3% on Tuesday in a profit-taking setback after the most-active contract reached an 8-1/2-year high last week, traders said. Corn and soybean futures followed wheat lower, with soybeans retreating from early advances despite fresh export sales of U.S. soy.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog, live cattle futures end lower on uncertain demand

CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange ended lower on Tuesday on long liquidation and uncertainty about demand for various cuts of pork, traders said. Benchmark CME October lean hogs settled down 1.100 cents, or 1.2%, at 87.900 cents per pound, retreating from Monday's...
Trafficthedallasnews.net

Oil prices decline as demand worries persist

NEW YORK, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices fell on Tuesday as investors worried that a rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 would slow demand recovery. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 70 cents to settle at 66.59 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery decreased 48 cents to close at 69.03 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Agriculture Online

Brazil soy growers question Bayer's dicamba guidance

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian soy lobby Aprosoja, which represents some 240,000 farmers, has expressed concern about use of a genetically modified soybean seed technology resistant to the herbicide dicamba, according to a statement on Tuesday. The fresh concerns with the weed killer, which faced hurdles in U.S....
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. fertilizer makers harmed by imports, says trade agency

There is a “reasonable indication” that domestic fertilizer manufacturers are being hurt by the alleged dumping of imported fertilizer in the United States, the U.S. International Trade Commission declared in a unanimous vote. As a result of the ITC vote, the Commerce Department will continue its investigation of imports of urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) from Russia and from Trinidad and Tobago.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Corn, soy firm as crop conditions in focus; wheat falls

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybeans edged higher on Tuesday as lower-than-expected U.S. crop ratings underscored mixed growing conditions, while the market awaited results from a Midwest field tour. Gains were capped by signs of slower demand in some markets as consumers adjust to elevated prices and...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat eases, world supply concerns limit decline; soybeans fall

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost ground on Wednesday, as the market took a breather after climbing last week to its highest in more than eight years on concerns over global supplies. Soybeans and corn futures edged lower. "Wheat production outlook is not looking great in several...
Traffictheedgemarkets.com

Crude oil steadies after four-day slump

(Aug 18): Oil held a four-day drop driven by escalating concern that the spread of delta coronavirus variant is setting back the recovery in key economies, potentially jeopardizing a revival in energy consumption. West Texas Intermediate traded near US$67 a barrel after retreating almost 4% in the longest losing run...
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Up, But Cloudy Fuel Demand Outlook Caps Gains

Investing.com – Oil was up Wednesday morning in Asia, even as it recorded a fifth day of declines. The fuel demand outlook remains clouded, as restrictive measures to curb the uptick in COVID-19 cases globally also keeps transport usage levels low. Brent oil futures inched up 0.07% to $69.08 by...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hovers near 8-1/2-year high on global supply concerns

CHICAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures took a breather on Monday after setting 8-1/2-year highs last week on concerns about tightening supplies in exporting countries hit by harsh weather. Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon trimmed its forecast for Russia's crop by 0.3% from last week in...
Agriculturewibwnewsnow.com

Crop Report: Corn Down, Winter Wheat Up

Kansas farmers are expected to harvest a smaller corn crop this season, according to a forecast released last week. The National Agricultural Statistics Service said in its monthly production report that the state is projected to bring in 745 million bushels of corn, down 3% from last year. The smaller...
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Futures Drift Lower On Demand Worries

Crude oil prices are drifting lower Monday morning, extending recent losses amid concerns about outlook for energy demand. Data showing declines in China’s factory output and retail sales, signaling a slowdown in the world’s largest economy’s recovery from the pandemic, has raised concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Commercials caught short by rally in grain and oilseed prices

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - International trading companies that sold wheat and other crops to millers across Asia on expectations of bumper global supplies have been caught short after output dropped in Russia and lifted global prices, three Singapore-based traders told Reuters. Russia, the top global wheat exporter, has been...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat up, hovers close to 8½-year high on supply concern

HAMBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Monday, trading close to Friday’s 8½-year highs as tightening supplies in big exporting countries underpinned prices. Chicago Board of Trade’s (CBOT) most-active wheat rose 0.8% to $7.68¼ a bushel at 1101 GMT. On Friday wheat hit a February 2013 high...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil growers harvest 70% of second corn in center-south - AgRural

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers in the center-south have harvested 70% of their second corn, which is planted after soybeans are harvested in the same fields, according to an estimate by agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday. Though the work advanced faster than in previous weeks, farmers are...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. corn and soybean crops go backward, USDA reports

U.S. corn and soybean crop conditions drop. Overall, both crops’ progress remains only slightly above their five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 73% of its corn crop in the dough stage vs. 68% five-year average. Also, 22% of the nation’s corn...

