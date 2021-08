The Low-A Lake Elsinore Storm, the team directly below the TinCaps in the Padres' organization, had their game postponed Thursday because of coronavirus protocols. It's unclear how many positive tests there were, but it seems as though at least a few players from the Storm were unavailable tonight because a group of players was sent from the Padres' facility in Arizona to Lake Elsinore for the game and the Padres also sent Fort Wayne infielder Kelvin Alarcon down to the Storm.