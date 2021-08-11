Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Industrious Courteney Cox uses downtime on set to give a tour of the Friends stage at Warner Bros.

By Jolie Lash
EW.com
 7 days ago

Whether it's due to a set change, lighting adjustments, makeup and hair issues, or even last-minute rewrites, actors often have time to kill on TV sets. Having been in the business for years, though, Courteney Cox has found clever ways to avoid sitting around and twiddling her thumbs. "Here I...

ew.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Greg Kinnear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtime#Friends#Fifth Harmony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicSheKnows

Courteney Cox & Lookalike Daughter Coco Make Music Together for This Impressive Duet

The mom-and-daughter bond is serious between Friends alum Courteney Cox and her 17-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette. Cox has recently — well since 2019 as far as we can note from her Instagram — been sharing covers of songs like this one with Brandi Carlile, and this one with Ed Sheeran and his new hit “Bad Habits” that she’s learned to play on the piano. And of course, there was that collaboration with Sir Elton John, Carlile, and Sheeran for this hilarious nod to Friends and Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe character: “Tiny Dancer/Tony Danza”! But we’re getting all the feels from Cox and her duets with her daughter, like this new one she shared of their cover of Adele’s first hit, “Chasing Pavements.”
MusicHello Magazine

Courteney Cox's daughter, 17, wows with unbelievable rendition of Adele song

Courteney Cox is not the only star in her family – her daughter Coco proved she's just as talented after wowing fans with an incredible rendition of a hit Adele song. The 17-year-old mesmerised Courteney's followers by performing Chasing Pavements as her mother looked on with pride. Posting the video...
MoviesPosted by
TVLine

Judith Light Cast as Courteney Cox's Lithium-Infused Mother in Starz Horror Comedy Shining Vale

Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light has joined the Starz horror comedy Shining Vale, playing mom to Courteney Cox’s character. Described as a “chilling half-hour comedy” from Jeff Astrof (Trial & Error) and Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Shining Vale follows a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town, into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. No one seems to notice, though, except for Pat (played by Cox), who is convinced she’s either depressed… or possessed. Light will guest-star as Joan, Pat’s Lithium-infused mother who has long battled both mental illness and her daughter (whom she blames for said struggles). Joan is also described as “vain and hyper-critical, taking any opportunity to recall her prized youth, or belittle Pat. “Of all the horrors that Pat faces, becoming Joan is the most frightening– and most real,” the synopsis adds. Shining Vale also stars Greg Kinnear (House of Cards), Mira Sorvino (Condor), Merrin Dungey (Alias), Gus Birney (Dickinson) and Dylan Gage (PEN15).
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Courteney Cox Reveals How Friends Plays Into Her Free Time While Filming New Horror Series

If you've ever listened to actors when they talk about what it's like to film a movie or television show, you'll probably know that there tends to be a lot of "hurry up and wait" involved. Once they're on camera, there's a lot for them to do, but there's often a lot of downtime between those moments. Courteney Cox is now filming her new Starz horror series, Shining Vale, and it turns out that the star is using Friends to help her fill some of that free time.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

See Courteney Cox Hilariously Take Over a Friends Studio Tour

No, the outside of the apartment building does not match the inside, and that’s OK. “What always cracked me up is when they went for the establishing shot, they were in a real hurry so they found this picture of a building in New York that had arched windows on the top floor,” Shaffner says. “And so I always explain it like, well, their apartment was in the back. And they were lucky because they were on a floor that only had two apartments on it.”
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Scream 5 Director Explains How Courteney Cox And The Other OG’s Made Cast And Crew Feel Like ‘Family’

It’s a good time to be a horror fan, as franchises old and new have been arriving and making tons of money at the box office. Beloved properties have returned to theaters as a result, and moviegoers can’t wait to catch the new Scream movie when it arrives in theaters this January. Director Tyler Gillett recently shared how the OGs like Courteney Cox made the cast and crew feel like a family.
Celebritiesnewbeauty.com

Courteney Cox’s Glam Snafu Shows Why You Should Keep It to the Pros

Courteney Cox is the latest celeb to show a little sped-up BTS glam from the chair, only this version has the Friends star getting in on the game with some laughable results. In a video posted yesterday, Cox asks: “Maybe I should leave it to the professionals… or should I?” as she casually grabs a brush from her makeup artist’s setup (we spy some Tata Harper skin care!) to dab a little powder on her nose—only to find she just applied root coverup on her skin.
Entertainmentspectrumnews1.com

Warner Bros. unveils newly revamped studio tour

BURBANK, Calif. — At the newly revamped Warner Bros. studio tour, visitors can lounge on "Friends" character Monica's couch or play foosball just like Joey and Chandler in their New York City apartment. Visitors can grab a coffee and dine at the Central Perk, the fictional diner where the characters...
MoviesTVOvermind

Why Warner Bros. Passed on L.A. Confidential 2

The movies that could have been and the tales that might have been told are never too far from recovery, but some of them are next to impossible or have crossed that line and have no way back. The meaning behind that is the fact that Chadwick Boseman had been tapped to star in a sequel to L.A. Confidential, a sequel that Warner Bros. passed on for one reason or another. Few people, if any, give a solid reason for WB passing on the sequel, but it’s agreed that after everything he did before he passed away, Boseman would have been fully capable of taking on a role in the sequel to this movie, and would have worked just fine with Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce. People were quite fond of this movie and would have likely lined up to see the sequel, but the studio passed on it and decided to go in a different direction. There are a lot of reasons why this might have happened, not to mention that it might be that WB was thinking that a sequel wouldn’t have the same vibe the first movie did, or that it was bound to come at the wrong time.
TV & VideosEW.com

Indian Matchmaking creator talks controversy and Emmy nomination: 'Almost no one said it's inaccurate'

Despite criticism that it perpetuates stereotypes, the Netflix dating show earned an Emmy nod for its first season. Controversy over Indian Matchmaking and its handling of colorism and classism hasn't stopped it from enjoying great success after only one season on Netflix: The dating series following Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia not only earned a second season order, but it will also vie against Selling Sunset (Netflix), RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked (VH1), Below Deck (Bravo), and Becoming (Disney+) for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Show Program at next month's Emmys.
Moviesimdb.com

AMC Reaches Deal With Warner Bros for 45 Day Theatrical Window in 2022

It’s a scary, uncertain time for the entire movie industry, and for theater owners in particular. Covid variants coupled with vaccine hesitance is proving unpredictable for an industry built on bringing people together in enclosed spaces, but it seems that AMC and Warner Bros are banking on 2022 being better. Variety has the information shared […]
TV SeriesNewsweek

5 Shows to Watch If You Like 'Virgin River'

Virgin River season 3 recently dropped on Netflix worldwide and the romantic drama has been holding on tight to its spot in the Netflix Top 10. At the moment, there has been no news on Virgin River season 4 but things are looking good for the show's future, considering the huge cliffhanger ending and its massive fanbase. In the meantime, here are five shows to watch if you like Virgin River.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Infamous Dr. Phil Guest Bhad Bhabie Now a Multi-Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli made headlines a few years ago on The Dr. Phil Show. The problem child became known for quipping, "Cash me ousside, howbow dah?" Now, as a rapper called Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is a multi-millionaire. She discussed her success with Variety. In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper...

Comments / 0

Community Policy