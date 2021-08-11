Industrious Courteney Cox uses downtime on set to give a tour of the Friends stage at Warner Bros.

The movies that could have been and the tales that might have been told are never too far from recovery, but some of them are next to impossible or have crossed that line and have no way back. The meaning behind that is the fact that Chadwick Boseman had been tapped to star in a sequel to L.A. Confidential, a sequel that Warner Bros. passed on for one reason or another. Few people, if any, give a solid reason for WB passing on the sequel, but it’s agreed that after everything he did before he passed away, Boseman would have been fully capable of taking on a role in the sequel to this movie, and would have worked just fine with Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce. People were quite fond of this movie and would have likely lined up to see the sequel, but the studio passed on it and decided to go in a different direction. There are a lot of reasons why this might have happened, not to mention that it might be that WB was thinking that a sequel wouldn’t have the same vibe the first movie did, or that it was bound to come at the wrong time.