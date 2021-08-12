Lakeview Moving Past Tough 2020 Season

LAKEVIEW – The Lakeview football team opened camp this week, looking to move past last year’s winless campaign.

Lakeview suffered its first winless season since 1973 during last year’s COVID-delayed season. Two of Lakeview’s seven losses last fall were forfeits, including a forfeit loss to Ithaca in a Division 7 pre-district game, with another pair of losses coming by a combined nine points.

The Wildcats have a positive attitude as fall approaches and will lean heavily on their junior class which comprises most their roster.

After last season, the Wildcats aren’t taking anything for granted.

2021 Lakeview Schedule

8/27 – at Tri County

9/2 – vs. Saugatuck

9/10 – at Kent City*

9/17 – vs. Hesperia*

9/24 – vs. Holton*

10/1 – at White Cloud*

10/8 – vs. Morley Stanwood*

10/15 – at Montabella

10/22 – at Wyoming Lee

* CSAA Silver Game

“I think we all struggled through that season,” coach Sean Rinehart said. “You know, I value that season, I think it taught us, it taught me especially a lot about adversity. You know, when you have kids getting quarantined before a game, before we get on a bus. You know, it teaches those kids that adversity is gonna hit you in your life.”

“We just want to be better than we were and stick together as a team, have more positivity, last year we got a little negative and that affects how you play,” added senior Evan Vining.

Lakeview opens its season at Tri County on Friday, Aug. 27.