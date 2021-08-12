Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

How the state budget blocked S.C. schools from implementing mask mandates

By Adam Mintzer
WRDW-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A temporary law about face masks in the South Carolina state budget could soon face a legal challenge. State Attorney General Alan Wilson sent a letter Tuesday to Columbia City Council and Mayor Steve Benjamin giving them until the close of business on Friday to bring its ordinance requiring face masks in daycares, elementary and middle schools in Columbia into compliance with state law. In a response Wednesday, officials with the City of Columbia said those laws are “unconstitutional and unenforceable.”

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Health
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Rutherford
Person
Dick Harpootlian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#School Districts#Face Masks#Wcsc#Columbia City Council#D Richland#The General Assembly#Upstate#Democratic#House#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy