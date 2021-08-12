Australia’s Response to the IPCC

Graphic pictures of mayhem confront the world as desperate Afghans attempt to flee their country, after the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul. Australia’s moral responsibly to evacuate people who assisted the Australian Defence Force, and may now face Taliban retribution, has become an important part of our exit from this lost war. The government is mounting a rescue mission for some of these people, as well as for Australians still in the country. But speaking on the podcast, Anthony Albanese describes the government’s effort as “the latest example of too little, too late”. Meanwhile, in Australia at present there are more than 4,200...