Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Road Trippin' Texas Wine Country! Check out this special preview of the new episode

By We Are Austin
CBS Austin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas wine scene is a true Lone Star gem! Unlike European or California vineyards, this growing local industry is carving out a space, making unique and delicious wines right here in the hill country. Lucky for us, TexaswWine country is in our own backyard! Tomorrow we have a very special Road Trippin' episode where we are touring several Texas wineries, and today wine expert Andre Boada is giving us a special preview!

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Lone Star, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
City
Star, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Hill Country#Food Drink#Beverages#Texas Wine Country#European#Texaswwine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy