If you are looking for inspiration to engineer your next project or idea, you may be interested in the latest project by the Stuff Made Here YouTube channel where engineer Shane Wighton has created and auto aiming archery bow that hits the target every time. Check out the video below to learn how the automatic archery bow has been created and the technology used to allow it to automatically predict where the target is going to be on moving objects as well as perfectly aim and hit stationary archery targets.