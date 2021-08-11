A Challenge to the TRIR

You don’t have to work very long in energy before you learn about the dreaded acronym, TRIR. I’ve seen first hand how one accident for a small company can decimate their opportunity to procure work for entire years. This customer had a driver caught in a flash blizzard. He slowed but slid into a parked vehicle, damaging the vehicle and sustaining an injury. He was allowed to stay home for a while before coming back to work (not a great strategy when you account for the TRIR) which was a decent thing to do, but unknowingly put his entire company at risk. The driver healed fine, but the company had a huge liability to deal with, not because of the severity of the injury but because of the way the TRIR is calculated.