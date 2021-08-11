Cancel
Matthew Mcconaughey

A Challenge to the TRIR

By Jonathon Greiner Basin Safety Consulting
Williston Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don’t have to work very long in energy before you learn about the dreaded acronym, TRIR. I’ve seen first hand how one accident for a small company can decimate their opportunity to procure work for entire years. This customer had a driver caught in a flash blizzard. He slowed but slid into a parked vehicle, damaging the vehicle and sustaining an injury. He was allowed to stay home for a while before coming back to work (not a great strategy when you account for the TRIR) which was a decent thing to do, but unknowingly put his entire company at risk. The driver healed fine, but the company had a huge liability to deal with, not because of the severity of the injury but because of the way the TRIR is calculated.

