Colorado State

More people face charges following a manhunt for an escaped convict in Colorado

By Tony Keith
KKTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - After a manhunt that lasted several days, more people are facing charges tied to the escape of an inmate in Colorado. Chancey Colwell was recently sentenced to 34 years in prison for attempted murder of a peace officer. Colwell had fired shots at deputies, police officers and Colorado State Patrol during a chase that spanned Fremont and Teller Counties. Colwell had escaped the Teller County Jail early Friday morning and was captured in Canon City on Tuesday. Thanks to a tip, authorities learned Colwell was at a home in the 200 block of Pear Street. When officers arrived at the scene, Colwell tried to run but was caught soon after.

www.kktv.com

Comments / 21

