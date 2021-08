We're still tracking at least two, possibly three distinct upper waves that will influence our weather with scattered shower and storm chances for the next few days. A few of the storms will produce locally heavy rainfall and potentially gusty winds in stronger cells. The lack of deep upper-level shear and the positioning of stronger flow well north should mitigate severe weather threats. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal for afternoon highs but will also slowly be increasing heat index values through the end of the week. This weekend, heat index values will be ranging from 100 to 105, especially Sunday into early next week, when heat advisories may return across part of eastern OK for a few days.