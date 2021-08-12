Cancel
Mohave Valley, AZ

Mohave Valley Man Arrested For Death of Step-Father

By ADI Staff Reporter
arizonadailyindependent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mohave Valley man, James Rosario Downing, is in custody in connection with the death of his step-father. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday at approximately 7:37 a.m., a caller reported they were not able to contact Robert Kurowski, 45 of Mohave Valley, so they responded to his residence in the 5800 Block of Gazelle Dr. in Fort Mohave to check on him. The caller found the residence was locked and blankets were covering windows to the home. The concerned citizen entered the home through a window and observed blood and a strong odor, so they exited the residence and called 9-1-1.

