Joplin man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Seneca

A Joplin man was killed and two other people seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, about 4 miles north of Seneca in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

One of the drivers, Ilyas J. Qawishabazz, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Newton County deputy coroner.

The occupants of the second vehicle — Jessica M. Oliver, 29, of Seneca, and Matthew R. Beamer, 39, of Joplin — were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.

Oliver was driving a northbound vehicle that crossed the centerline and struck Qawishabazz's southbound vehicle head-on, the patrol said.

• A resident of Odessa was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 126, about 5 miles east of Pittsburg, Kansas, in Barton County, the state patrol said.

Steven W. Carver, 61, was taken by ambulance to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg with moderate injuries.

He was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.

• An Aurora man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday on Route K, 7 miles north of Aurora in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.

Herbert G. Dighero, 62, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.

Dighero was driving a southbound dump truck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.