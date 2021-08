Baylor proactively initiated contact with the NCAA regarding potential violations on May 25, 2016, and appeared before the NCAA Committee on Infractions Dec. 14-15, 2020. Since our University was first chartered in 1845, we have strived in every possible way to stay true to our Christian mission and to live by our core convictions, including a commitment to support, encourage and expect excellence in all undertakings. Excellence is our expectation at Baylor in all aspects of our University, yet excellence must also come with virtue and integrity.