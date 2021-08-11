The Goal for Indiana's Defensive Line...Wreak Havoc
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Oxford dictionary defines havoc as wide spread destruction. What better word to describe what a defensive line should cause in college football. Havoc in college football is a stat that measures sacks, pass breakups, fumbles and tackles for loss. Basically all the plays that spell destruction for an offense. Indiana defensive line coach Kevin Peoples is wanting more havoc plays from the IU defense.hoosierhuddle.com
