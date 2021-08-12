Increase in children hospitalized with COVID-19

After seeing the delta variant of the coronavirus rip through his congregation at a deadly place, Jacksonville pastor George Davis took action. Davis, the Bishop at Impact Church, said six members of his church have died from COVID in the last two weeks and as many as 20 others have been sent to the hospital after catching the highly-contagious strain of the virus. According to the pastor, four of those who died were under 35, and all the victims had one thing in common: None were vaccinated.