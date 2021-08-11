Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Bridge Inks 113,000+-SF Lease At Bridge Point 595

cre-sources.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridge Industrial (“Bridge”), a privately-owned, vertically integrated real estate operating company and investment manager, has inked a new lease at Bridge Point 595 in Davie. ShipMonk, Inc., a leading provider of e-commerce fulfillment and technology solutions, has signed a long-term lease agreement to occupy 113,360 square feet in Building 1...

cre-sources.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
##Real Estate Developers#Inked#Port Everglades#Shipmonk Inc#K K Transfer#Esfr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Miami, FLcre-sources.com

37,000-SF Development Site Hits the Market Near Downtown Miami

Colliers South Florida’s Urban Core Division has been tapped to market Block E, a 37,000-square-foot development site in the Arts & Entertainment District near downtown Miami. Located at 1550 NE Miami Place, the development site is listed for $21 million. Colliers’ Executive Managing Director Mika Mattingly, Associate Cecilia Estevez, and...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

First Onsite Property Restoration Acquires Florida-based Pro Construction LLC d/b/a Complete DKI and 1-800 Packouts of the Gulf Coast LLC

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of North America’s largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises, has acquired Pro Construction LLC d/b/a Complete DKI and 1-800 Packouts of the Gulf Coast LLC (collectively, “Complete DKI”), a Florida-based emergency response and restoration services provider. The acquisition is part of First Onsite’s expansion strategy with a goal to attain operational excellence for clients by focusing on geographical expansion and timely response. By acquiring Complete DKI, First Onsite expands its geographical presence in the Florida Gulf Coast region positioning the firm to better respond to hurricanes and other catastrophic events. This addition gives First Onsite coverage throughout the state of Florida, a high-priority region for the company, and increases its daily operational capabilities to handle its clients’ needs both locally and nationally.
Broomfield, CODaily Camera

Honeywell Helios leases 65K square feet in Interlocken

Honeywell Helios LLC, the quantum computing division of Honeywell International Inc., has leased 65,000 square feet of office space at 310 Interlocken Parkway in Broomfield’s Interlocken Business Park, according to Skye Commercial Real Estate Inc. Skye brokers Ronan Truesdale, Geoffrey Keys and George Ryan represented building owner CRE 310 Interlocken...
Florida Statecre-sources.com

Industrial Outdoor Ventures Acquires Second ISF In South Florida

Industrial Outdoor Ventures (IOV) picked up 4651 Dyer Blvd. in Riviera Beach which is fully leased to Lucid Motors. The 3-acre property features an 8,702-square-foot maintenance facility that was retrofitted in 2020 prior to the American electric vehicle manufacturer’s occupancy. Location was the main driver for this acquisition with its...
Miramar, FLcre-sources.com

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $71.55M Sale On Behalf Of Bridge Industrial

Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale of Bridge Point Miramar, a 304,428 rear-load distribution center located in Miramar. The final sale price was $71.55 million. Mike Davis, Rick Brugge, Dominic Montazemi and Rick Colon of Cushman & Wakefield, with assistance by Chris Metzger, Matt McAllister and Rick Etner, represented the seller, Bridge Industrial in the transaction.
Pompano Beach, FLcre-sources.com

CBRE’s Genet, O’Loughlin & Zebede Sell Pompano Land Site

Has purchased a 4.03-acre industrial-zoned site located at 1801 NW 15 Avenue in Pompano Beach. CBRE Senior Vice President Larry Genet, Executive Vice President Tom O’Loughlin and Senior Associate Jake Zebede negotiated the sale. The transaction closed August 10. The site is DRC approved for a state-of-the-art, 97-stall truck parking...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Lease roundup: Winn-Dixie inks 52K sf lease in Westlake & more

UPDATED, AUG. 10, 5 p.m.: Jacksonville-based grocer Winn-Dixie signed a long-term, 52,145-square-foot lease at Grove Market Shopping Center, at 5060 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in Westlake. Jon Cashion and Karen Maerovitz of Katz & Associates represented the landlord, 5060 Loxahatchee Retail LLC, which state corporate records tie to Starwood Property...
Miami Gardens, FLcre-sources.com

Bridge Inks 180,000 SF Lease At Bridge Point Commerce Center

Bridge Industrial (“Bridge”), a privately-owned, vertically integrated real estate operating company and investment manager, announced it has completed a 179,634-square-foot, long-term lease agreement with a major tenant at Bridge Point Commerce Center in Miami Gardens. This newest lease brings Bridge Point Commerce Center Phase I, totaling 1.1 million square feet...
Miami-dade County, FLcre-sources.com

Prologis Proposes Pair Of Warehouses At Beacon Lakes

Industrial giant Prologis has proposed a pair of warehouses at the Beacon Lakes business park in west Miami-Dade County. The San Francisco-based developer filed a pre-application for Beacon Lakes buildings 44 and 45 with county officials. They would be constructed on the 20.1-acre site on the west side of Northwest 127th Avenue, between State Road 836/Dolphin Expressway and Northwest 14th Street.
Largo, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Florida-Based Tibbetts Lumber Co., acquiring Florida Forest Products

Tibbetts Lumber Co. LLC announced it is acquiring Largo, Florida-based Florida Forest Products LLC. The St. Petersburg, Florida-based multi-location building materials supplier will acquire all of the assets of the single-location, Largo, Florida-based roof and floor truss manufacturer. “Florida Forest Products’ team and facility are highly complementary to our existing metro Tampa/St. Petersburg operations and we have many overlapping customers within various product segments. Florida Forest Products gives us a very geographically-strategic footprint to complement our Central Florida truss production, and Rick’s team is experienced, well-disciplined, and respected in the marketplace. This is an exciting first acquisition for us,” stated Kyle Hooker, Executive Chairman & Owner of Tibbetts Lumber. Rick Cashman, owner of Florida Forest Products, commented, “I’m excited that Tibbetts Lumber shares our business philosophy and will continue the high level of product quality and customer service that we have provided to our customers for many years. In addition, Tibbetts Lumber has a very strong and experienced management team that will be able to lead and provide more opportunities for our great team!” Tibbetts Lumber’s Vice President of Human Resources & Risk Management, Marni Tovsen, said, “We could not be more excited to work with the Florida Forest Products team and bring aboard their talent, expertise, tenure, and production capability to complement and enhance ours.” With the transaction, Tibbetts Lumber’s U.S. footprint now increases to seven locations throughout Florida and its sister company, Cox Lumber Ltd., has two locations in the Cayman Islands. Tibbetts Lumber’s Vice Chairman and CEO, Russ Hallenbeck, commented, “Florida Forest Products’ ‘Core Values’ and business model aligns perfectly with ours. This acquisition really kickstarts our strategic growth plan in Florida and throughout the Southeastern U.S.” Tibbetts Lumber Co. serves regional and custom/semi-custom builders and remodelers with locations in St. Petersburg, Land O’Lakes, Ocala, Crystal River, Palm Bay, and Lehigh Acres (Ft. Myers), Florida. Primary business lines include roof and floor trusses, lumber and building materials, interior and exterior doors, millwork and trim, windows, siding, and specialty items for new home construction and remodeling. Tibbetts Lumber is essentially a rebirth of the former Cox Lumber Co., which was purchased in 1949 by Hooker’s grandfather, Linton N. Tibbetts, OBE and operated until 2006, when it was acquired by a subsidiary of The Home Depot. Cox Lumber Co. had 28 Florida locations at the time of the sale, and in 2009, Hooker and his family started Tibbetts Lumber Co. Hooker stated, “After we sold Cox, my grandfather and I felt like fish out of water. We really didn’t know what to do at that point. So, we decided to start Tibbetts Lumber Co. in 2009, and we have hired back over 70 of our former employees who have helped recreate the unique, family and employee-centered, and very special culture that my grandfather Linton, Bob Fehr (former Cox president and director), and Juan Quesada (former Cox and Tibbetts Lumber president and current director of Tibbetts Lumber) created over the course of 57 years. I truly think we have taken that culture and ‘feel of the company’ to an even greater level at Tibbetts Lumber, and we are excited to continue our growth with the acquisition of Florida Forest Products with its similarly embedded culture.”
Real Estateconnectcre.com

American Realty Seizes on Goodyear Logistics Center’s Prime Location

American Realty Advisors (ARA) recently acquired Goodyear Logistics Center, a class-A industrial asset located in Goodyear, AZ. The 901,700-square-foot manufacturing/logistics warehouse is located on 50 acres in the Southwest Valley submarket within the Phoenix MSA. Goodyear Logistics Center is located in a Magnet Foreign Trade Zone, which will allow for...
New York City, NYFlorida Weekly

ROADS and BRIDGES

Mention infrastructure, and what typically comes to mind?. “People think of it in terms of roads and bridges,” says New York Times Bestselling author and civil engineer Henry Petroski. “Those are metaphors for infrastructure. They represent it, if you had to have an icon. “Bridges are very photogenic. People like...
Beltsville, MDconnectcre.com

Cannella Pan Inks 9K-SF Lease in Beltsville

Furniture liquidation company Cannella Pan, LLC has signed a lease with CWI Limited Partnership for 9,030 square feet of space within 6415 Virginia Manor Road, a 56,000 square foot warehouse and flex facility in the Ammendale Commerce Center in Beltsville, MD. Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, Cannella Pan is an online...
Manhattan, NYrebusinessonline.com

TMRW Life Sciences Inks 38,000 SF Lease Expansion at 250 Hudson Street in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — TMRW Life Sciences, which provides management systems and solutions for in vitro fertilization, has signed a 38,000-square-foot lease at 250 Hudson Street in Manhattan. The tenant currently occupies a portion (5,500 square feet) of the seventh floor of the 15-story building and will relocate from that space to occupy the entire sixth floor and part of the ground floor. Mitti Liebersohn of Avison Young represented TMRW Life Sciences in the lease negotiations. Brett Greenberg and Adam Rappaport represented the landlord, Jack Resnick & Sons, on an internal basis.
Industryconnectcre.com

Finch Therapeutics Inks 61K-SF Lease at Former HP Hood Dairy Plant

Biopharmaceutical firm Finch Therapeutics has signed a 61,000-square-foot lease at 100 Hood Park Drive in Charlestown, MASS. The firm signed a 10-year term at Catamount Management Corp.’s 20-acre, 1.8 million-square-foot office, lab and residential campus at the former home of the HP Hood Dairy Plant. Finch Therapeutics develops microbiome medicines and is currently developing a treatment for ulcerative colitis.
Moorpark, CAtherealdeal.com

Amazon inks lease for last-mile warehouse in SoCal

Amazon is adding more than 200,000 square feet of warehouse space to its Southern California footprint. The e-commerce giant is leasing a 200,000-square-foot building that will be converted into a last-mile distribution center at 600 Condor Drive in Moorpark in Ventura County, according to the Los Angele Daily News. Amazon...
Vernon, CAtherealdeal.com

Tolead Logistics inks $20M warehouse lease in Vernon

A logistics company has signed a 10-year lease worth around $20 million for a warehouse in Vernon, as the Los Angeles-area industrial market continues to sizzle. China-based Tolead Logistics is leasing the 155,000-square-foot property at 5383 Alcoa Avenue from the Gajaini family, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal. The...
Amherst, NHconnectcre.com

Alene Candles Inks 208K-SF Industrial Lease in New Hampshire

Alene Candles has signed a 208,000-square-foot industrial lease at One Bon Terrain Drive in Amherst, N.H. The tenant plans to utilize the facility as a warehouse and distribution center to accommodate their expansion. Alene has facilities in Milford, N.H. and New Albany, OH., with a showroom and business development center in New York City.
Bellingham, MAconnectcre.com

TriMark Inks 345K-SF Industrial Lease in Bellingham

Restaurant equipment and foodservices supplier TriMark USA has signed a 345,000-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at the Bellingham Distribution Center in Bellingham, MASS. The property is approximately 40 miles southwest of Boston. Lincoln Property Co., in partnership with global investment manager Barings, developed the building, which features clear heights of 26...

Comments / 0

Community Policy