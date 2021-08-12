Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

WWF Sounds Alarm Over 'Colossal' Black Sea Oil Slick

By Anna SMOLCHENKO
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian scientists sounded the alarm on Wednesday over a huge oil slick in the Black Sea, with the World Wildlife Fund saying at least 100 tonnes of oil have leaked off the city of Novorossiysk. After it emerged that the slick was much larger than initially reported, investigators launched a...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 4

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Sea#Sea Coast#Oil Industry#Greenpeace#Russian#The World Wildlife Fund#Greek#Cpc#Rosneft#Chevron#Eni#Abrau Dyurso#The Utrish Nature Reserve#Afp#Anapa#Energy#The Energy Ministry#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
Related
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Russia’s Battle for the Black Sea

Why Moscow’s Moves Could Determine the Future of Navigation. On July 25, President Vladimir Putin gave a rousing speech in St. Petersburg to mark the 325th anniversary of the founding of Russia’s navy. Speaking in front of a statue of the fleet’s founder (and Putin’s favorite tsar), Peter the Great, he declared, “Today, the Russian Navy has everything it needs to secure the defense of our native country and our national interests. We are capable of detecting any submarine, surface or airborne adversary and dealing them an imminent strike if necessary.”
Energy IndustrySonoma Index Tribune

Anti-nukes activist still sounding the alarms

It hasn’t always been easy. Before the biggest concerns that troubled society were COVID, wildfires and global warming, there was the threat of nuclear warfare and radiation hanging over everyone’s head. One of the most effective voices raised against “nukes” in those times was that of an Australian pediatrician, Dr. Helen Caldicott, who will be speaking to an online audience via Zoom on Friday, Aug. 13.
Energy Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Massive Oil Slick Threatens the Black Sea: WWF’s Report Details

A recent report released by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) stated that approximately 100 tonnes of oil have leaked in the Black Sea. Now, Russian scientists launched a pollution probe to examine the coast between Novorossiysk and the resort town of Anapa. Here is what you need to know. How...
Energy IndustryPosted by
WDBO

Russia: Black Sea oil spill much bigger than first thought

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian prosecutors on Wednesday opened a criminal probe into an oil spill off the country's Black Sea coast that appeared to be far bigger than initially expected and left traces of pollution along the scenic coastline. The spill occurred over the weekend at the oil terminal...
EuropePosted by
IBTimes

Russian Nuclear Submarine Breaks Down In Baltic Sea, Drifts Off Towards Danish Island

Russia's Oscar-II class nuclear guided-missile submarine 'Orel' broke down in Danish waters on July 30 and drifted towards the island of Sejerø. The submarine lay dead in the water due to an unknown problem with its propulsion system in the Baltic Sea near Denmark’s second-largest city Aarhus. The Russian Navy prepared itself to tow the submarine before it restarted operations, reported The Barents Observer.
Environmentwrbl.com

PHOTOS: Deadly flooding near Turkey’s Black Sea provinces

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers have recovered more bodies from the sites of severe flooding that devastated parts of northern Turkey, bringing the death toll to 77. Torrential rains battered the country’s northwestern Black Sea provinces on Aug. 11, causing floods that demolished homes and bridges, swept away cars and blocked access to numerous roads.
ChinaWashington Post

Sounding the alarm on China

It’s unforgivable to hold the Olympics in Beijing.” Her indictment of the Chinese Communist Party was forceful, unequivocal and courageous. Satchel Paige famously said, “Don’t look back: Something may be gaining on you.” While Americans are busy bashing one another for their political and cultural views, the Chinese Communist Party is gaining on us. If they overtake us, the results won’t be pretty. Please continue to sound the alarm.
Energy IndustryTelegraph

Sturgeon calls for crackdown on North Sea oil and gas

Nicola Sturgeon has urged Boris Johnson to crack down on North Sea oil and gas extraction as the SNP turns against an industry once regarded as vital for its dream of independence. The Scottish first minister said the time for business as usual in fossil fuels was over as global...
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

Nuclear scientists hail US fusion breakthrough

Nuclear scientists using lasers the size of three football fields said Tuesday they had generated a huge amount of energy from fusion, possibly offering hope for the development of a new clean energy source. Experts focused their giant array of almost 200 laser beams onto a tiny spot to create a mega blast of energy -- eight times more than they had ever done in the past. Although the energy only lasted for a very short time -- just 100 trillionths of a second -- it took scientists closer to the holy grail of fusion ignition, the moment when they are creating more energy than they are using. "This result is a historic advance for inertial confinement fusion research," said Kim Budil, the director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which operates the National Ignition Facility in California, where the experiment took place this month.
AfricaVoice of America

UN Sounds Alarm on Tigray Harvest

GENEVA - The desperate need for food aid in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region will persist into 2022 because the harvest is set to fail, U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths warned Friday. Griffiths, the United Nations' new emergency relief coordinator, sounded the alarm on the scale of the challenges facing the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Accelerated decarbonisation commands ever more gas

The removal of U.S. sanctions will enable Nord Stream 2 to contribute significantly to lower CO2 emissions and cleaner air. Current renewables technologies cannot decisively accelerate decarbonization – gas can. While the ‘young generation’ (‘Fridays for Future’ and others) is taking court action in order to accelerate decarbonization, it runs...
EnvironmentInhabitat.com

Siberian wildfires send smoke to North Pole in historical first

Aisen Nikolayev, head of the Siberian region Yakutia, declared last Friday a non-working day following heavy smoke from raging forest fires. Nikolayev urged residents to stay at home due to the health risks associated with the smoke. Yakutia, the largest and coldest region in Russia, has dealt with forest fires...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Scientists call for 'refreezing' of the Arctic

Scientists want to refreeze the Arctic. The arctic’s warming in the last 30 years could trigger disastrous changes to our weather systems. The Arctic has warmed at a rate that is three times faster than the global average. Scientists want to refreeze the Arctic as it is melting faster than...

Comments / 4

Community Policy