Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Tourist helicopter crashes in Russian crater lake; 8 missing

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago

MOSCOW — (AP) — A helicopter carrying tourists plunged into a deep volcanic crater lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s far east Thursday, and rescuers were searching in the lake for up to eight people missing, officials said. At least eight others reportedly survived.

The helicopter crashed in the Kronotsky nature reserve, and the regional administration said workers were searching for survivors in Kurile Lake, which was formed in a volcano caldera and crater.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said 13 tourists and three crew members were aboard the Mi-8 helicopter and eight people survived, according to the state RIA Novosti news agency. It said two of them were heavily injured.

The Interfax news agency, however, cited officials as saying the helicopter was carrying three crew members and 14 tourists when it went down in deep fog. Interfax initially quoted regional officials as saying that nine people, including two pilots, survived the crash, but later reported that only eight survivors were found while the search for the others is continuing.

The varying numbers could not be immediately reconciled. The reports did not list the nationalities of the tourists, but said that most of them were from Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Regional prosecutors were investigating a possible violation of flight safety rules.

The helicopter reportedly is lying at a depth of about 100 meters (328 feet) in Kurile Lake, which is up to 316 meters (1,037-feet) deep with an area of 77 square kilometers (30 square miles).

The helicopter, manufactured during the Soviet era 37 years ago, was operated by Vityaz-Aero, a local private carrier. Its director said it had recently undergone maintenance and was in good shape.

The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It has been used widely in Russia, ex-Soviet countries and many other nations.

The area where the crash occurred can only be reached by helicopters and the fog was complicating rescue efforts, the RIA Novosti reported. Several local emergency workers, including three divers, were conducting rescue efforts, it said.

Kamchatka, the pristine peninsula which is home to numerous volcanoes is known for its rugged beauty and rich wildlife. The Kronotsky reserve, which has Russia’s only geyser basin, is a major tourist attraction on Kamchatka and helicopters regularly carry tourists there.

Quickly changing weather often makes flights risky. Last month, an An-26 passenger plane crashed on Kamchatka while approaching an airport in bad weather, killing all 28 people on board.

Russian news reports said Vityaz-Aero is half-owned by Igor Redkin, a millionaire businessman who is a member of the Kamchatka regional legislature. Redkin was placed under house arrest earlier this week after he shot and killed a man who was rummaging in a garbage bin. Redkin said the shooting was accidental after he mistook the victim for a bear.

There are an estimated 20,000 bears on Kamchatka, and they occasionally roam into settlements looking for food.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
55K+
Followers
65K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#Helicopters#Crater Lake#Accident#Russian#Ap#Emergencies Ministry#Ria Novosti#Interfax#Ex Soviet#The Kronotsky Reserve#An 26#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
Accidentssimpleflying.com

Russian Firefighting Plane Crashes In Turkey

On August 14th, a Russian Beriev Be-200 amphibious aerial firefighter crashed during its deployment in Turkey. The incident took the lives of all eight people onboard. The aircraft was sent to assist with Turkey’s wildfire crisis, which has been ongoing since July. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of...
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

Russia evacuates summer camp because of a forest fire

MOSCOW — Russian emergency officials said Sunday over 800 people have been evacuated from a summer camp in Russia’s southern Urals because of a forest fire that raged just one kilometer (half a mile) away. A total of 750 children and 87 personnel were evacuated from the camp in the...
simpleflying.com

Prototype Russian Ilyushin Propellor Plane Crashes On Test Flight

On Tuesday, tragic reports have come in of a Russian military prototype turboprop crashing during a test flight. As seen on direct footage of the accident, the aircraft’s right engine appears to have caught on fire, causing the plane to dive straight into the ground, followed by an explosion. Reports suggest none of the crew have survived the crash.
Militaryabc17news.com

Afghan military plane crashes in Uzbekistan; cause disputed

MOSCOW (AP) — An Afghan military plane crashed in Uzbekistan over the weekend and Uzbek authorities issued conflicting reports on the cause. That came as dozens of Afghan military aircraft carrying hundreds of servicemen reportedly reached Uzbekistan, among the thousands fleeing after the Taliban recaptured Kabul. The plane crash in southeastern Uzbekistan was reported by local media and confirmed by Uzbekistan’s Defense Ministry. Later Monday, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported it was told that Uzbekistan’s air defense system had downed the plane. The Prosecutor General’s office in Uzbekistan issued, then retracted, a different statement, saying an Afghan military plane collided with an Uzbek plane. The Associated Press couldn’t immediately reconcile those conflicting reports.
Aerospace & Defenserock947.com

Prototype military transport aircraft crashes in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A prototype Ilyushin Il-112V military transport aircraft with three people on board crashed during a test flight in the Moscow region on Tuesday, its manufacturer United Aircraft Corporation said. It was unclear from the company’s statement if there were any casualties in the crash. However, RIA news agency...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Chief test pilot among crew lost on crashed Il-112V

Russian investigators have confirmed that three test crew members were lost in the crash of a prototype Ilyushin Il-112V military transport as it was conducting a flight between two airfields in Moscow. The twin-turboprop was operating a test flight from Kubinka to Zhukovsky, according to the federal Investigative Committee, which...
AccidentsBirmingham Star

Video showing Afghans falling down from C-17 goes viral

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A shocking video in which desperate Afghans who had clung on to the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster falling down from the plane has gone viral on Monday. It appears that desperate Afghans were clinging on to either the undercarriage of the C-17 or...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

See the First Leaked Photos of Russia's Secret New Fighter Jet

Observers spotted Russia’s secret new fighter jet under wraps at a Russian airfield. The jet seems to bear some resemblance to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and F-22 Raptor. Russia likely staged the sighting to create buzz around the new plane. Aviation enthusiasts spotted Russia’s secret new fighter jet shortly...
PoliticsNewsweek

U.S. Warns Taliban That Taking Afghanistan by Force Will Make Them Global Pariahs

If the Taliban takes Afghanistan's capital by force it will make them global pariahs, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalizad warned on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Khalizad traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban holds a political office, to tell the group that there is no point in pursuing overall control of Afghanistan through a military takeover. He hopes this will discourage the Taliban from its fighting and persuade them to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as NATO forces finish withdrawing from the country.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Iranian Navy Ships Enter The English Channel

The sea base ship Makran and Iran’s most advanced frigate are supposedly headed for the Baltic Sea. In a surprising turn of events, a pair of warships from the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, or IRIN have broken out of the Atlantic and headed into the English Channel, where they were noted today. The final destination of the two vessels, the “sea base ship” Makran and the frigate Sahand, Iran’s most modern warship, is unclear, but their passage would conform with previous reports that they are headed to the Russian port of St. Petersburg for the naval parade that takes place there later this month.
Accidentsriviera-maya-news.com

Seven killed after runaway semi runs over convoy of motorcyclists

Mexico City, Mexico — A vehicle accident along a Mexico City highway has left a preliminary balance of seven dead and 15 injured. The accident was reported Sunday afternoon when a semi traveling the Mexico-Cuernavaca highway lost his breaks. The large unit crashed into a group of 13 motorcycles who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy