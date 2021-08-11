Cancel
Best Top Rated Philadelphia Hospitals

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are three of the top-rated hospitals in Philadelphia you should get to know about. Temple University is one of the tremendous academic hospitals in Philadelphia. It is best known for its excellent clinical training of students and doctors who are specializing. It boasts over 700 beds and services a comprehensive range of people in the surrounding community. It is one of the major attractions for those hopefuls who want to study at the Temple University School of Medicine.

