Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MI

Oakland University, Albion College team up for new nursing partnership

oakland.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new agreement between Oakland University’s School of Nursing and Albion College, will benefit future students by facilitating the enrollment process of Albion students into the BSN Program at Oakland University School of Nursing. The agreement allows students to pursue a comprehensive education within the nursing field while offering maximum assurance of admissions and smooth transition of enrollment.

oakland.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Education
City
Auburn Hills, MI
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Rochester, MI
Education
City
Rochester Hills, MI
City
Rochester, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albion College#Nursing Schools#Nursing Research#Oakland University#The Bsn Program#Bsn#Albion Edu#A School Of Music#Health Sciences Nursing#The Honors College#The School Of Nursing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Images of bloodied Afghans contradict Taliban's claims of moderation

Reports that Taliban fighters have beaten women and children at a checkpoint in Kabul emerged on Wednesday after senior Taliban leaders arrived in Afghanistan and the militants attempted to consolidate their control after their rapid takeover of the the country. The Taliban's assurance of a “safe passage” to the Kabul...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy