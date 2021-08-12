State climatologist: Oregon's second heat wave indicates troubling trend
Larry O’Neill, Oregon state climatologist, said this week’s heat wave won’t break records but is still an indicator of a troubling trend. “In Oregon, especially the Willamette Valley, we're experiencing (heat waves) more often, and they're more intense,” O’Neill said. “If you look at all across the country, this is a general trend of extremes. Extremely warm temperatures are happening much more frequency than extreme cold temperatures.”www.gazettetimes.com
