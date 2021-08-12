Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

State climatologist: Oregon's second heat wave indicates troubling trend

By MADDIE PFEIFER
Corvallis Gazette-Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry O’Neill, Oregon state climatologist, said this week’s heat wave won’t break records but is still an indicator of a troubling trend. “In Oregon, especially the Willamette Valley, we're experiencing (heat waves) more often, and they're more intense,” O’Neill said. “If you look at all across the country, this is a general trend of extremes. Extremely warm temperatures are happening much more frequency than extreme cold temperatures.”

www.gazettetimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Albany, OR
State
Washington State
City
Corvallis, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Extreme Weather#Oregon State University#Hyslop Research Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy