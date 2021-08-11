“Reader Emails,” Finale Ratings Double (CORRECTED), Final Thoughts on the Season

Today’s “Reader Emails” are loaded with your final thoughts on the season, the Katie/Blake duo, the Katie/Greg fight and what not. Because Nick’s podcast with Greg dropped later last night, no emails with reaction to that which is fine, but for anyone wanting to hear what Greg had to say, I suggest go listening. Clearly it pains me to promote anything Nick Viall does, but, you’re tuning in to hear what Greg now thinks of everything in an unfiltered format. I listened to most of it (I’ll be honest, I had to fast forward through a couple things), but it’s definitely a good listen. Greg finally owns up to how he came across to Katie, talks about his dad’s death, talks about going to therapy, and how he’s processed everything over the last few weeks seeing it play back. At least the guy was finally honest. I think that’s all anyone was looking for. Now, if you want to say he’s only saying it now to save face because of criticism he’s getting, whatever. The guy clearly hasn’t been in a good place since his dad died, he made that perfectly clear, and maybe this show wasn’t the right avenue for it. But he’s owning it, which is something he hadn’t done until yesterday. So check it out if you’re so interested. It’s an interesting listen for sure.