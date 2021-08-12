Veteran Coach David Lane named Interim Athletic Director at Roane State
HARRIMAN, Tenn. – Officials at Roane State Community College have announced former head baseball coach David Lane has been named Interim Athletic Director. Lane, who has been Director of school’s Middle College for the last five years, reacted to the announcement stating, “I’m extremely excited. This is an opportunity to come back and get into athletics, working around coaches with whom I’m familiar, as well as coaches with whom I’m becoming more familiar.”www.oakridger.com
