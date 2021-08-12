Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida hospitals expecting critical staffing shortages in the next week

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wgbt8_0bP8hh3e00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hospitals across Florida are not only dealing with a surplus of COVID-19 cases from the most recent surge, but also short staffing issues.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, 70 percent of hospitals are expecting critical staffing shortages in the next week.

STORY: Hilltop apartments barely pass May inspection; US Sen. Rubio demands HUD address living conditions

“Anytime we see a huge spike in cases we are also going to see a shortage in staffing because we are being exposed,” said Dr. Mohammed Reza, a local infectious disease specialist.

Action News Jax reached out to local hospitals for staffing numbers — a UF Health spokesperson said between two facilities they have “staffing stresses” but don’t think the situation is critical.

Mayo Clinic said in a statement: “Mayo Clinic in Florida is not expecting any critical staffing shortages that would impact patient care at this time.”

Baptist Health sent Action News Jax the following statement:

“Like most health systems, Baptist Health is constantly working to recruit and retain the best team members. As the area’s largest private employer, we will always have open positions due to the expansion of services, relocations, retirements, and more. We appreciate all the extra hours our nurses and other team members have worked to meet our community’s health care needs during this surge, and throughout the pandemic.”

STORY: Hundreds of teacher vacancies at DCPS, substitutes step in

Dr. Reza said the delta surge is unlike anything else.

“We are seeing the COVID nightmare in our hospitals on a daily basis and this surge is unlike anything we’ve experienced in the hospital setting,” Dr. Reza said.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the state had a three day average from last Friday-Sunday of 18,795 daily COVID-19 cases.

“It doesn’t matter how many ventilators we have or how many beds we have open up, you need staffing,” Dr. Reza said.

Dr. Reza said vaccinations are the best way to keep people out of hospitals and masking helps the line of defense against transmission.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
57K+
Followers
59K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Hud#Hud#Uf Health#Baptist Health#Dcps#Covid#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Jacksonville opens new monoclonal treatment center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monoclonal antibody treatments started at the Jacksonville library today. [ Parents urge DCPS school board to require physicians note for mask opt-outs ]. The treatment center is for people who have already tested positive. It’s being sponsored by the state as part of Governor DeSantis’ push to...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: New Zealand orders mask use as new cases found

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s first coronavirus outbreak in six months has grown to seven people. The announcement Wednesday came a day after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern imposed a strict lockdown after the first case was reported. The lockdown is for at least three days for the country and at least a week for the cities of Auckland and Coromandel.
Public HealthPosted by
Action News Jax

Coronavirus booster: What you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots

The White House is expected sometime this week to recommend that most Americans get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The conclusion that a booster shot will be broadly needed “was reached after intense discussions last weekend involving high-ranking officials who scrutinized the latest data from the United States and other countries on the effectiveness of the shots,” The Washington Post reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: NYC begins proof of vaccination at eateries

NEW YORK — New York City is asking restaurants, gyms, museums and many other indoor venues to have patrons show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. The new rules are part of the city’s latest campaign to control a pandemic that had crippled the city’s economy. The rapid spread of the delta variant has caused infections and hospitalizations to soar in recent weeks. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hopes the new rules will persuade more people to get vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Action News Jax

More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots

WASHINGTON — (AP) — After struggling for months to persuade Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. health officials could soon face a fresh challenge: talking vaccinated people into getting booster shots to gain longer-lasting protection as the delta variant sends infections soaring again. As early as Wednesday, U.S. health...
California StatePosted by
Action News Jax

California firefighters keeping tabs on emaciated bear cub, possibly orphaned in Dixie Fire

QUINCY, Calif. — Firefighters battling the nation’s largest wildfire have been monitoring a potentially orphaned bear cub near Taylorsville in northern California. “Generally when you see them with a sow or a mother bear, they’ll stay with the mother bear and run off,” firefighter Johnnie Macy, who was deployed from Golden, Colorado, to battle the fire, told The Associated Press.

Comments / 4

Community Policy