OPINION: Parents, students must be ready to get back on track in new school year

Beaumont Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery new school year presents its own challenges, but this one will be harder for most students and parents in Southeast Texas. Because of the pandemic, public education suffered last year. Most school districts had bouts of online learning, and it just didn’t measure up to in-person teaching. A few students did well. They adapted to the online model and suffered no drawbacks. But the record across the region, and across the country, is not as encouraging.

