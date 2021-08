A Mets’ comeback attempt was too little too late in a 5-3 loss to the Phillies. Brad Miller led off the fifth inning with a home run off Tylor Megill and Odubel Herrera dealt the big blow in the same frame—a three-run shot that opened up a 4-0 lead. Miller added another home run for insurance and so the Mets were faced with a five-run deficit in the ninth, thanks to another day of ineptitude from the offense. Michael Conforto, Jonathan Villar, and James McCann hit back-to-back-to-back solo homers and the Mets managed to get the get the go-ahead run to the plate, but new Phillies closer Ian Kennedy struck out Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis to end the game. The Mets fall to 1.5 games back in the NL East.