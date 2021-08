CORVALLIS – Observations and notes from Day 9 of Oregon State’s preseason football camp, Tuesday morning at Reser Stadium:. This was our first chance to talk to coach Jonathan Smith after he watched video from last Saturday’s first scrimmage. It appeared the team’s top two defenses dominated and the offenses struggled during the scrimmage. As is often the case, video showed it wasn’t as bad as it looked for the offense. Smith said many times it came down to one player blowing an assignment. “We’re one guy away from having a couple huge hits,” Smith said.