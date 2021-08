Goodrum (calf) isn't expected to return to the active roster before Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. Goodrum has been out since mid-July with a calf issue, though he's now been on a rehab assignment for a full week. He's gone just 4-for-18 with eight strikeouts across five rehab games, so there's certainly an argument to be made that he needs a bit more time before he's ready to go. It's also possible the Tigers simply see no need to activate the 29-year-old when they could instead keep some younger alternatives in the lineup for a few more days.