Boys Tennis Scrimmage POSTPONED until Thursday

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boys tennis scrimmage scheduled for Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021 has been postponed due to the heat index. It has been rescheduled for Thursday Aug. 12, 2021 beginning at 5pm at Shelbyville vs. Columbus East.

