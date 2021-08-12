Cancel
Dixie County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 10:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lafayette, Dixie and eastern Taylor Counties through 1100 PM EDT At 1019 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Cross City, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mayo, Perry, Cross City, Steinhatchee, Horseshoe Point, Suwannee, Horseshoe Beach, Pinland, Tennille, Shamrock, Jug Island, Clara, Cross City Airport, Shired Island, Old Town, Buckville, Dekle Beach, Jonesboro, Jack Lee Island and Hatch Bend. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

