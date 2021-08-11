Cancel
Baseball

$30,000 in beer? How cup snakes are bringing baseball fans

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove the garbage cans at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, signs communicated an unusual request: Don’t throw away your beer cups! Bring them to Section 118. It was the evening of July 1, and the St. Paul Saints had set out to break a record. The Saints — known for eye-catching promotions such as hosting the world’s largest food fight in 2018, the world’s largest Twister game in 2017 and the world’s largest pillow fight in 2015 — wanted to set the North American record for the longest beer cup snake after noticing the trend pop up in baseball stadiums across the country as pandemic restrictions loosened and fans returned to their seats.

Minnesota State
Sydney
Baseball
Sports
