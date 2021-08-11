Shenendehowa parents hoping for mask requirement this fall

The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District will recommend but not require face coverings in school district buildings this fall, the district announced July 30. “As we have done throughout the pandemic, the district will continue to follow guidance from the state, but will not require anything not required by the state or other regulatory agencies. We will support and communicate the recommendations of public health agencies while allowing families and staff the personal choice on whether to follow the recommendations,” the district said in a news release. “Along with CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) we recommend people to get vaccinated, when eligible. For more information about vaccinations and to schedule an appointment, visit the MDH website.”
