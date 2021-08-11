Shenendehowa parents hoping for mask requirement this fall

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mansfield ISD starts school on Wednesday without a mask mandate in place. But as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, one mom is pleading with other families to have their children wear masks in the classroom. Michelle Fornal and her 8-year-old daughter Savvy who suffers from brain tumors, and is blind and immune-compromised. (credit: Michelle Fornal) “It’s scary,” said Michelle Fornal, whose 8-year-old daughter Savvy suffers from brain tumors, and is blind and immune-compromised. “I know I’m not the only one with a child that’s vulnerable.” Fornal did online learning with Savvy all last year but said it took a...