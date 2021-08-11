Cancel
Clifton Park, NY

Shenendehowa parents hoping for mask requirement this fall

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new school year is fast approaching amid the ongoing global pandemic. “I just need some decisions to be made sooner than later,” said Sharon Sgambati, a mom of two students in the Shenendehowa Central School District in Clifton Park, one of the largest districts in the Capital Region. Sgambati...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Clifton Park, NY
Education
City
Clifton Park, NY
Mansfield, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

‘Hopeful They Do The Right Thing’, Mansfield Mother Pleading WIth Parents To Mask Students

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mansfield ISD starts school on Wednesday without a mask mandate in place. But as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, one mom is pleading with other families to have their children wear masks in the classroom. Michelle Fornal and her 8-year-old daughter Savvy who suffers from brain tumors, and is blind and immune-compromised. (credit: Michelle Fornal) “It’s scary,” said Michelle Fornal, whose 8-year-old daughter Savvy suffers from brain tumors, and is blind and immune-compromised. “I know I’m not the only one with a child that’s vulnerable.” Fornal did online learning with Savvy all last year but said it took a...
Clifton Park, NYTimes Union

Mask debate turns ugly at Shenendehowa board meeting

CLIFTON PARK — School leaders have many public health and educational policies to finalize before they can bring all students back to the classroom this fall amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, but face-covering requirements are drawing the most heat. Without direction from the state Department of Health, public comment periods...
Jefferson County, COPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Colorado Parents Start Petition for Mask Requirements for 2021-22 School Year

Whether it's a protest against mask mandates or for them, Colorado schools are having a difficult time catering to either audience with the upcoming 2021-22 school year. Last week, parents and students in Jefferson County stood outside the public health building to protest the requirement that students, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in schools to start the year. On Sunday, Aug. 8, the opposite issue took place in Cherry Creek.
Conway, ARKARK

Conway parents respond to school board voting to require masks

CONWAY, Ark – Students in Conway will start the year with masks, following a decision made by the Conway School Board Tuesday. The board voted 4 to 2 to follow what’s called a stoplight mandate. When the community has high hospitalizations and case numbers, it’s considered by the CDC in...
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Masks to be required this fall at Springfield Public Schools

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) –- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced new COVID-19 restrictions that will impact schools in the fall. The move comes as COVID-19 cases in the city continue to rise. The mayor said masks will be required for everyone in Springfield schools. Sarno said he wants to keep...
Phenix City, ALWTVM

Area colleges announce mask requirements for fall semester

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - More than 80% of people live in a county deemed to have “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission, prompting mask mandates to be put back in place across the country. This comes as students prepare for the start of the fall semester. Colleges and universities finalizing...
Rock Hall, MDstardem.com

Kent schools to require masks in class this fall

ROCK HALL — As COVID-19 case numbers rise amid heightened concerns over the Delta variant, students and staff will be required to mask up this fall when inside Kent County Public Schools buildings. The Kent County County Board of Education reached that consensus during its monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 9...
Portage, MIWWMT

Parents urge Portage Public Schools to require masks

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated masking guidelines and recommended all staff and students at K through 12 schools wear masks indoors during the upcoming school year, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. Schools across West...
Daleville, ALwtvy.com

Daleville Schools reminding parents about mask requirement

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville City Schools are reminding parents that the district has implemented mask requirements for the start of the school year. The decision was made Tuesday night at the Daleville City School Board meeting. The Daleville City Schools will require masks for all indoor school activities for all students, staff, and those entering the buildings until further notice. Masks are not required for outdoor events.
Danville, VAWSET

Danville Community College will require masks this fall

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Students at Danville Community College will be required to wear face coverings when they return to campus this fall -- and so will faculty and staff. Masks will be required for all persons on campus in any indoor public space. "Our first priority has always been...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Parents speak out against requiring masks at Blessed Sacrament

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Diocese of Laredo welcomed its students back to classes on Monday with many health guidelines for both students and staff. Given that Governor Greg Abbott’s orders say school districts cannot mandate a mask policy, it’s not the same case for private schools who are not funded by the state.
Anoka, MNhometownsource.com

Anoka-Hennepin to encourage but not require masks this fall

Following the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education’s updated health recommendations, the Anoka-Hennepin School District will recommend the use of masks this fall, but they won’t be required. Cloth face coverings or masks will be required on student transportation, per federal guidelines. Masks aren’t recommended for outdoor...
floridapolitics.com

Lee County Schools require masks, allow parent opt-out

The county was Ron DeSantis' chosen venue to announce a ban on such mandates. The school district where Gov. Ron DeSantis forbid officials from requiring masks for students will do so anyway. The Lee County School District in a Sunday email to parents announced students must cover up when they...
Rosemount, MNhometownsource.com

District 196 recommending but not requiring masks this fall

The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District will recommend but not require face coverings in school district buildings this fall, the district announced July 30. “As we have done throughout the pandemic, the district will continue to follow guidance from the state, but will not require anything not required by the state or other regulatory agencies. We will support and communicate the recommendations of public health agencies while allowing families and staff the personal choice on whether to follow the recommendations,” the district said in a news release. “Along with CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) we recommend people to get vaccinated, when eligible. For more information about vaccinations and to schedule an appointment, visit the MDH website.”

