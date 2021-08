New York Giants star Saquon Barkley is expected to be back no later than Week 3, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. As important as he is to the Giants offense, the coaching staff is opting for caution with the former No. 2 overall pick as he returns from a torn ACL. He remains on the Active/PUP list as he continues the latter stages of his rehab, though an earlier return to action hasn't yet been ruled out.