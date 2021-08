In a bit of a surprise move, the Seahawks parted ways with veteran defensive end Aldon Smith on Wednesday, causing Seattle’s pass rush depth to take a hit. Smith, who has had a number of legal and off-field issues since entering the NFL in 2012, had a warrant issued for his arrest in Louisiana earlier this offseason for an alleged second-degree battery. Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reported that an NFL source told him that Smith’s release came for violating conditions that the defender agreed to when he signed a one-year deal with Seattle this offseason.